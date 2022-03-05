argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.11.
Shares of ARGX traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.15. 304,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,802. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.03. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78.
About argenx (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
