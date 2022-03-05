Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Armstrong Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.