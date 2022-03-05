Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

