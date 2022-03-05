Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.90 ($7.76).

AT1 opened at €4.96 ($5.58) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

