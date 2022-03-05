Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arteris stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

