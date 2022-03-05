Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AHKSY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

