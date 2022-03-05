Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.07 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 17,277,510 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £41.83 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.51.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.