Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.19 on Friday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.