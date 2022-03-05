Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
