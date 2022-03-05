Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of ASTE opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Astec Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

