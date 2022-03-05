Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $893.65

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 893.65 ($11.99) and last traded at GBX 898.23 ($12.05), with a volume of 111715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 937.80 ($12.58).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AML. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.15) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,201.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,532.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($73,842.75). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 947 ($12.71) per share, with a total value of £28,410 ($38,118.88). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,821 shares of company stock valued at $33,379,972.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

