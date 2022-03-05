Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of ATRA opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

