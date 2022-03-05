ATC Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $161,928.79 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00264615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.