Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

ATLC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

