Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mar 5th, 2022

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €28.00 ($31.46) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEXAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atos from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

AEXAY stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Atos has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

About Atos (Get Rating)

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

