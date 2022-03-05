Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 63,077,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

