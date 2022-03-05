Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of BCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 344.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.