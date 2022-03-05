Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 63,077,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,936. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atreca by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atreca by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

