Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

