Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

