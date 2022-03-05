Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 149 ($2.00) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s previous close.

LON AVAP opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81. Avation has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £55.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.27.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

