Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 149 ($2.00) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s previous close.

LON AVAP opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81. Avation has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £55.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.27.

Get Avation alerts:

Avation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.