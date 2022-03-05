Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 149 ($2.00) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.25% from the company’s previous close.
LON AVAP opened at GBX 80 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81. Avation has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of £55.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.27.
Avation Company Profile (Get Rating)
