AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AVEO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 126,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,099. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

