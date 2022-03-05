AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of AVEO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 126,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,099. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
