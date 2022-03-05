Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

