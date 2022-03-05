Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
