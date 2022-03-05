Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 96,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 53,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

ASM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$116.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

