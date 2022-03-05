Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Up 102.9% in February

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the January 31st total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Aware has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Aware during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Aware by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aware in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aware in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

