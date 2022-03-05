AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. 526,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

