Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axsome reported narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Revenues were nil. The company submitted an NDA for AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder. Also, a similar filing for AXS-07 as an acute treatment of migraine is under review with decision expected in April 2022. If both candidates are approved, the company can have two marketed products in its portfolio likely by next year. The company’s other pipeline candidates, which are being developed for various CNS indications, are progressing well. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate revenues. The deficiencies identified in the AXS-05 NDA and extension of its review period by the FDA raise concerns. Any developmental delay in the pipeline or any regulatory setback will hurt the stock.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 957,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

