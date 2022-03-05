Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 131.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYRWF. dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

