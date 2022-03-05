B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.30. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

