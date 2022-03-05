B. Riley Comments on XPEL, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for XPEL in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. XPEL has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of XPEL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of XPEL by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 502,849 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,400 shares of company stock worth $17,692,402. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

