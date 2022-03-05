B. Riley Increases Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $38.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of GSL opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 505,614 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

