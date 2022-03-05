Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($136.52).

Symrise stock opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.53.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

