Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,161,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $15,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,141,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,100,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,086,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTRTU opened at $10.05 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.