Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 445.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

