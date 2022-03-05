Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 319,517 shares.The stock last traded at $38.58 and had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bancolombia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.