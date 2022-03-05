Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.72. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.