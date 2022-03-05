Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Arcellx stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

