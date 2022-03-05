Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EW opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

