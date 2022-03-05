Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Shares of EW opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
