Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$169.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$165.00.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$149.71.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.81. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$107.36 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

