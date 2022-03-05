Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.