Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $737,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $268.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

