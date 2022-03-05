Bank of New Hampshire Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

