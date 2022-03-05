Bank of New Hampshire Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

