Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

