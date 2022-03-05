Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

EXC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

