Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,862,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $136.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.