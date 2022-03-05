Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of Unum Group worth $92,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

