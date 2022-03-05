Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,010 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Pentair worth $89,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4,030.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 473,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

