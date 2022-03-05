Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,271 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Liberty Broadband worth $84,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

