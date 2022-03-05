Barclays Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $78.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

