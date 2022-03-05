Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

